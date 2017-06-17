High school state softball & soccer championships





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The high school spring sports season came to an end Saturday with baseball, softball and girls soccer state championships.

Three local teams competed with a chance for a state title.

In Division 1 softball, Grandville lost to Macomb Dakota 4-3 in eight innings. The Bulldogs finish a state runner-up.

Forest Hills Central captured the Division 1 girls soccer state title with a 2-0 win over Grand Blanc. Meanwhile, in Division 4, Kalamazoo Christian did not survive a shootout with Lansing Christian, falling 2-1 in penalty kicks.

