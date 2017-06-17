Photos: Griffins Calder Cup parade and celebration 2017

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)

The Grand Rapids Griffins celebrated their Calder Cup win Friday June 16, 2017 with a parade and celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck)