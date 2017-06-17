Police: Body found in channel in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in the river in St. Joseph on Saturday morning.

The body was spotted in Morrison Channel near Pier 33 Marina around 9:35 a.m., according to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard removed the remains from the water.

The body appeared to have been in the water some time, police said.

Police are still working to identify the body, but said there did not appear to be any sign of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

