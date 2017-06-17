BCPD: Man shot outside convenience store; suspect in custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say the suspect in an early-morning shooting has been arrested.

The shooting happened around 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Liberty Food Mart at 621 Capital Avenue SW.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old man, was shot three times in his right leg. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in good condition.

Around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, police arrested the suspect, identified as a 35-year-old Battle Creek man. The case will be forwarded to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

