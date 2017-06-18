1 dead after crash north of Paw Paw

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Paw Paw on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and 45th Avenue in Antwerp Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say an 18-year-old Paw Paw man failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a second vehicle, which had the right of way. Both vehicles left the road and came to a stop in a nearby horse pasture.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the driver of the second vehicle, a 30-year-old Paw Paw man, but couldn’t revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. His passenger, also an 18-year-old man from Paw Paw, didn’t need medical treatment.

Authorities did not release the names of anyone involved on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and drugs did not immediately appear to be a factor in the crash, but it remained under investigation. When the sheriff’s office wraps up its investigation, it will send the case on to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

