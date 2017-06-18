Black Heron restaurant in Grand Rapids closes

Related Coverage Car crashes into Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant on Grand Rapids’ West Side has shut its doors permanently.

The owner of the Black Heron Kitchen & Bar on Bridge Street NW would not tell 24 Hour News 8 on Sunday why the restaurant closed. He said he would release a statement in a few days.

About two weeks ago, an SUV drove into the building, shattering a large window. No one was seriously hurt in that crash.

Black Heron opened about two years ago, well before the nearby New Holland Brewing Co. Knickerbocker brewpub and Butcher’s Union restaurant moved in.

