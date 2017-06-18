GRPD: Driver causes 2 crashes, assaults officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was taken into custody Sunday night after allegedly causing two crashes and then assaulting a police officer, Grand Rapids police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the driver caused a two-car crash on Lake Michigan Drive NW, then drove off. Only a short distance away, the driver hit a utility pole at Covell Avenue.

The driver apparently got out of the crashed car. Police are looking into whether the driver may have tried to assault someone in a third vehicle.

When police arrived on scene, the driver allegedly assaulted an officer.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Neither the officer nor anyone else was seriously injured, GRPD says.

Emergency responders are blocking the eastbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive while police investigate and clean up. Westbound traffic is being rerouted north onto Covell.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information.

