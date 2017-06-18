Henderson battles back to win Meijer LPGA Classic

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m. for tournament highlights.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Canada’s Brooke Henderson is the champion of the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Henderson, ranked No. 15 in the world, came back in the final round on Sunday to win with a 17-under-par score of 66 on the day and 263 overall.

She led the first two days of play, but fell behind Lexi Thompson in the third round on Saturday.

Thompson, who won the Classic in 2015, and Michelle Wie tied for second place.

The Meijer LPGA Classic benefits Meijer’s Simply Give, having raised raised $2.2 million between 2013 and 2016 for the program, which stocks food pantries in the Midwest.

