Morrison homers twice as Rays beat Tigers

DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Detroit Tigers, Tamba Bay Rays, Ian Kinsler, Corey Dickerson
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, beats the tag from Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — Logan Morrison homered twice and Steven Souza Jr. hit his first career grand slam as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 9-1 Sunday to split a four-game series.

Derek Norris and Evan Longoria also homered for the Rays, who won five of seven in the season series with Detroit.

Jake Faria (3-0) allowed one run, six hits and a walk in seven innings. He struck out a career-high nine. Faria is the second starting pitcher in Rays history to win his first three career games, joining Jeremy Hellickson.

Buck Farmer (2-1) allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, and has now allowed 13 runs in 4 2/3 innings over his last two starts. Farmer gave up five hits, including three homers, walked one batter and hit another.

Morrison gave the Rays a 2-0 lead in the first with his 20th homer of the season, a drive off the railing above the right-field fence. There was momentary confusion, as the ball bounced back onto the field, leading Morrison to stop at second while Farmer chased down what he thought was a wild throw from the outfield.

Justin Upton’s RBI single made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first, but Norris restored the two-run lead with a homer in the third.

Later in the inning, the Rays loaded the bases with a single, a hit batter and a walk before Souza made it 7-1 with his first grand slam.

Longoria and Morrison gave the Rays an eight-run lead with back-to-back homers off Chad Bell in the seventh. It was Tampa’s ninth set of back-to-back homers this season, tying a franchise record set in 2007 and tied in 2008.

The first pitch was delayed 31 minutes by rain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Wilson Ramos (ACL tear) caught six innings for Triple-A Durham on Saturday, marking the first time he had caught on back-to-back days in his rehab process. He had a scheduled day off on Sunday.

Tigers: DH Victor Martinez (irregular heartbeat) is expected to stay away from any activity while the Tigers are on a seven-game road trip. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said if his heart rate remains normal, Martinez could resume light cardio activity in about a week.

SIX-MAN ROTATION

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced before the game that Anibal Sanchez will return from Triple-A Toledo and start Monday’s game in Seattle, with the Tigers moving temporarily to a six-man rotation. Sanchez posted a 9.00 ERA in 11 games as a long reliever before voluntarily going to Toledo to work on transitioning back to a starting role. In four starts with the Mud Hens, he went 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rays: Tampa opens a six-game, seven-day homestand Monday, with RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.77) facing Cincinnati’s Scott Feldman (5-5, 4.29).

Tigers: Detroit heads to the west coast for seven games in seven days against Seattle and San Diego. Sanchez (0-0, 9.00) will start the opener against the Mariners against Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.41).