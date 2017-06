The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 29th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival was held June 17, 2017 at Calder Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)