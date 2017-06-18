Sports OT: Griffins coach talks Calder Cup win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is still reveling in the Griffins’ Calder Cup victory.
Griffins head coach Todd Nelson stopped by Sports Overtime Sunday to show off the cup. He talked with 24 Hour News 8’s Larry Figurski about his team’s hard work this season and the thrilling celebration that followed their big win.
==Watch the interview with Nelson above.==
The Griffins beat the Syracuse Crunch to win the Calder Cup, their second in five seasons. Game 6 was played Tuesday at Van Andel Arena, making this the first professional Grand Rapids hockey team to clinch a national championship on home ice.
Grand Rapids Griffins win the Calder Cup
Grand Rapids Griffins win the Calder Cup x
Latest Galleries
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts
-
April 21, 1967 tornadoes