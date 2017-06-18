To The Point: Meekhof on teacher retirement bill

Related Coverage State legislature OKs teacher retirement bill





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a breakthrough of sorts in Lansing which it means that the budget for next year will likely be done as early as next week.

So what was the hold up? It had to do with teacher retirement systems and the changes that the state House and Senate wanted to make and Gov. Rick Snyder didn’t. But now, it looks like there’s an agreement.

“We believe this is a more portable, modern system that’s going to be even better for future teachers. It gives them portability if they don’t want to continue to teach, but gives them a better product and matches exactly what legislators get,” said Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-Grand Haven.

He also talked about the difficulty of getting the players involved to come to an agreement.

“It was difficult at first, but I think between the governor, speaker, and I — we were speaking the same language but weren’t arriving at the same conclusion. As we continued to work together and the chemistry becomes better between all three of us, we found the places where everybody needed to land and you just figure it out,” Meekhof said.

On this June 18, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Rick Albin sits down with Sen. Arlan Meekhof.

