1 dead after truck crashes into Barry County pond

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a pond late Saturday night in Barry County.

The crash happened around 11:33 p.m. Saturday on M-43 and Cloverdale Road in Hope Township, just north of Delton.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Hastings man was northbound on M-43 when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve. The truck flipped into a pond and began taking on water, according to deputies.

Investigators say the driver made it out of the vehicle, but his passenger, 29-year-old Camilia Ray of Hastings, had to be freed from the partially submerged truck by rescuers.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

It’s unclear if the driver was injured.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Investigators are withholding the driver’s name at this time.

A stretch of M-43 was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash, but the road is now back open.

