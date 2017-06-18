‘X-Train’ bust leads to several arrests in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — At least five people were arrested and more than 20 tickets issued in another “X-Train” crackdown in Kalamazoo.

X-Trains are long lines of cars that cruise the streets of Kalamazoo in the early morning hours. The “X” comes from the drug ecstasy, investigators say.

The most recent incident started around 11:47 p.m. Saturday. Several residents called authorities about vehicles and non-residents taking over a parking lot on North Sage Street, between West Main Street and Stonebrook Avenue.

Neighbors complained of excessive noise and not being able to park at their lot because of the line of cars and people filling the parking lot.

As the line of vehicles moved from Sage Street, public safety officers took action.

During the hourslong process, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a driver tried running over an officer. The officer jumped to safety and a short police chase ensued, ending in the 600 block of Elm Street. The driver was arrested for possessing a handgun and illegal drugs.

A 37-year-old Kalamazoo man was also arrested on several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

The person behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 1700 block of Union was also arrested on felony charges, officers say.

Officers say several other people involved in the X-Train were arrested on outstanding warrants, drug violations and driving offenses as well.

In addition to ticketing X-Train participants, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it towed seven vehicles.

Kalamazoo DPS says it will continue “strict enforcement” against X-Trains, which have been a problem for Kalamazoo for 20 years, according to residents.

