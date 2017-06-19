Authorities seek missing Ionia area man

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing elderly man.

Edward Harry Wray, 84, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Monday getting into his vehicle en route to Sparrow Ionia Hospital. However, Wray didn’t show up at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says Wray suffers from early onset dementia. He grew up in the Ionia area but has been spending time in Texas lately, visiting relatives, according to authorities.

Wray drives a silver Ford Fiesta with a large “Star from Texas” vehicle registration in the front left windshield, investigators say. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Wray’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737.

