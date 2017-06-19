Police: Dead, missing toll in London fire rises to 79

LONDON (AP) — London police say that the number of dead or missing in the high-rise apartment building fire is now 79.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave the new figure during a statement outside Scotland Yard on Monday. The previous figure given was 58.

Cundy says the new number may change as investigation continues. He said that the search and recovery operation in the 24-story Grenfell Tower continues, and it has been incredibly distressing for families.

He said that “it’s hard to describe the devastation the fire has caused.” Cundy added that authorities are investigating whether any crimes had been committed in the fire.

Two British officials said Sunday that new exterior cladding used in a renovation of Grenfell Tower may have been banned under U.K. building regulations.

Massive fire at London high-rise – June 14, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. In this photo taken from aerial video, smoke rises from a high-rise apartment building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Sky News via AP) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday. Smoke billows from a high-rise apartment building in west London Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the building early Wednesday, emergency officials said. Smoke rises from a high-rise apartment building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Firefighters spray water onto the 24-storey apartment block in west London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Yaz (no surname given) who is awaiting news of her friend who was caught up in a fire that engulfed the 24-storey engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London, Wednesday June 14, 2017. Firefighters wait to start their shift after a massive fire raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. A firefighter investigates a floor after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London. (June 14, 2017.) Firefighters battle a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

