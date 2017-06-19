Driver charged in March crash that killed teen

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old driver who authorities say caused a fatal crash on US-131 earlier this year has been charged.

Alyssa Kay Stark was arraigned Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated by drugs causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Stark was headed south on US-131 near Wayland in the early hours of March 19 when she lost control of her vehicle. The car slid down an embankment, hit a fence and rolled.

Two of Stark’s three passengers, 15-year-old Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids and 17-year-old Bianca Monet Bland, weren’t wearing their seat belts. Alexis was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Bland and 19-year-old Taliyah N. Zziwambazza, both of whom are also from Grand Rapids, suffered only minor injuries.

Stark previously lived in the Grand Rapids, but now lives in North Carolina, authorities said.

