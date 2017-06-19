Good Samaritans rescue unconscious woman from burning car

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four good Samaritans are being credited for rescuing an unconscious woman from a fiery car crash in Mecosta County.

Around 10:57 p.m. Sunday, the Mecosta County Sheriff Office was called to a crash on 230th Avenue near 21 Mile Road in Green Township, northwest of Big Rapids.

When deputies arrived, they found several good Samaritans pulling the woman from the vehicle and moving her safely away from the flames.

The Big Rapids Fire Department put out the fire.

Investigators determined the 26-year-old woman from Big Rapids was traveling north on 230th Avenue when she lost control, veering into a ditch and hitting multiple trees.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff office.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

