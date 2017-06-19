GR Reads hosts first event of the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer is the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a good book – and we’re always looking for great ideas for a good read!

This week’s profile book for the Grand Rapids Public Library is “The Sudden Sea – The Great Hurricane of 1938”; a true story about the hurricane that destroyed a swath of coastline along the eastern seaboard from cape may to cape cod.

We has Kristen Krueger Corrado in studio to talk about the first GR Reads event of the summer, that takes place tonight (June 19th).

GR Reads Event

Grand Rapids Public Library

Hurricane & Weather Forecasting through the Centuries

June 19th at 7pm

Main Library – 111 Library Street NE – Grand Rapids

