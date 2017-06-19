A sign of victory: Griffins Calder Cup banner installed in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Andel Arena is getting a new look in honor of the Grand Rapids Griffins’ Calder Cup win.
Early Monday morning, crews with FastSigns began the sky-high work of replacing the team’s playoffs banner with a new Calder Cup champions logo. The old banner started coming down around 6 a.m.; Griffins officials said it should take 2-3 hours to install the new image.
The Griffins brought home their second Calder Cup with a Game 6 win over the Syracuse Crunch Tuesday night. Tyler Bertuzzi was named MVP with 23 career postseason goals – the most in Griffins franchise history.
Hundreds of people filled Rosa Parks Circle Friday to celebrate the team’s victory with a parade and rally.
This championship is a bit of déjà vu for the team. They also beat out the Syracuse Crunch for their first Calder Cup in 2013.
