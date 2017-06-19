Help fight hunger at ‘Food from the Heart’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, 1,000 volunteers will pack Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids to pack up to 200,000 meals for West Michigan families.

Heart of West Michigan United Way is organizing the “Food from the Heart” event, which aims to combat hunger in our community. The meal packets will go to local food pantries to be passed out to families in need.

Hunger affects one in eight people locally, the United Way says, and one in five children is food insecure. The problem can get worse in the summer, when kids no longer have access to school lunch.

You can schedule up for a two-hour shift at Food from the Heart on the United Way’s website.

==Above, Katelyn Kovalik of Heart of West Michigan United Way talks about the problem and the event.==

