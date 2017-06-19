Kalamazoo commissioners weigh strategic plan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo leaders on Monday presented a draft of the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 strategic plan to the city commission to get feedback before the plan is implemented.

“It is certainly the start of something big in Kalamazoo,” City Manager Jim Ritsema said. “Together, everything is pushing towards the same goal, which are the goals established by Imagine Kalamazoo.”

>>Online: Imagine Kalamazoo 2025

The vision for the city includes 10 specific goals, including:

Shared prosperity

A connected city

Inviting public places

Environmental responsibility

A safe community

Youth development

Complete neighborhoods

Strength through diversity

Economic vitality

Good governance

City leaders will look to the plan and those goals to help guide and shape city projects, policies and partnerships.

“That’s going to be the framework of what this is built on,” Ritsema said.

City leaders say they didn’t just sit back and wait for people to comment on the strategic plan. Instead, they took to the streets to learn what people wanted.

“Our community planning and development folks reached out in different ways that have not been used before to get resident input,” Ritsema explained. “Going out into the community versus calling people to a regular meeting or a town hall.”

Ritsema said the plan is all about making Kalamazoo the best place to live.

Commission members will have about a month to look over Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 and provide feedback. The final version will be presented during the July 17 commission meeting.

