KVCC cancels class after chemical spill in Texas Township

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Valley Community College has canceled a Monday class at its Texas Township campus “for now” after a chemical spill, a school officials says.

Dennis Burch with KVCC said the spill happened early Monday morning in a classroom refrigerator. He said the spill was contained to the appliance, but KVCC sealed off the room and canceled the class as a precaution.

Investigators are trying to identify the chemical involved in the spill.

Burch said KVCC will determine if the rest of classes in the classroom will be canceled based on when the spill is cleaned up.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated KVCC had cancelled multiple classes on its Texas Township campus. However, just one class was cancelled at the time. We regret this error, which has since been corrected.***

