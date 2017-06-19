Kyle Busch hits the track at Berlin Raceway





WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After competing in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kyle Busch was in West Michigan Monday to start the engine at Berlin Raceway in the Money in the Bank 150.

Busch earned a top 10 finish at MIS. He says his team is having a rough go of finishing races this season, but he was excited for the extended Father’s Day weekend in the Mitten State and being able to come to Berlin Raceway.

“It’s always fun. I enjoy the chance to come out to Berlin Raceway,” Busch said. “I’ve been out here a few times and have had pretty good success out here and would like to keep that going tonight. The Toyota Camry back there is running pretty good, so hopefully we can keep these regulars, as we call them, behind us and go for a win.”

It is Busch’s first trip to the Marne-area half-mile since 2012, when the NASCAR Monster Energy Series’ 2015 champion brought home the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1989 champion Rusty Wallace is also in town as his son Stephen will also compete.

“He’s been practicing all day long and I’ve got my fingers crossed that he’s going to have a great race tonight,” Wallace said of his son.

Monster Energy Cup Series rookie Erik Jones of Byron is also part of the field. The green flag dropped at 6:30 p.m.

“This is one of the most challenging race tracks that I get a chance to race on,” Busch said of Berlin Raceway. “I enjoy coming to Berlin and having a good time. The guys always treat us great, the fans are awesome. And coming back and having my chance for going for four in a row, and Eric Jones having his chance for going for three in a row, we’ll see who comes out on top tonight.”

For Busch, the stop comes just before Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

