LINC Up Soul Food Cafe closes down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The LINC Up Soul Food Café in Grand Rapids has shut its doors permanently.

The café on Madison Avenue at Hall Street SE has been open for four years, but as sales decreased and the manager opened a new business, the decision was made to close it, the restaurant said in a Monday post on Facebook.

“We sincerely thank all of you who have supported the café,” the café wrote on Facebook.

Lewis Williams, the café manager, is starting a new restaurant in the fall called Forty Acres Soul Kitchen. He’s offering catering this summer before the restaurant opens.

Anyone interested in the catering services can contact Nikki Steed at nikki@lincrev.org or 616.451.9140.

