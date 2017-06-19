Local Pow Wow combines culture, history, education, and entertainment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A big event is happening this weekend that combines culture, history, education, and entertainment.

The relationship that a local Indian tribe has built within the community is an important one, so tribal members are sharing their unique culture through a big celebration.

Jordan had the opportunity to get a glimpse inside this unique pow wow, and speak to the tribe on their rich culture.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

This tribe is one of 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan. They’ve been around for centuries, and people are just now learning of their cultural significance and everything they do for the community.

Don’t worry! If you don’t know pow wow etiquette, tribal members will be there to teach you when you arrive. The kick-off begins on Saturday morning with a parade – and all ages are welcome.

For a complete schedule of events for the pow wow on June 24 and 25, visit nhbpi.com

