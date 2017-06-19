Lunch, new places added to Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is returning to Kent County with a new meal option and more than a dozen new places to dine.
Organizers Monday revealed the 68 restaurants already signed up to participate in this year’s event, including nearly 15 newcomers.
“The West Side is really becoming a culinary hot spot here in Grand Rapids so we’re seeing that growth translate over to restaurant week too, with Sovengard, Butcher’s Union, One Bourbon (and) New Holland Knickerbocker over there,” said Kate Herron of Experience Grand Rapids.
Despite the name, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids involves restaurants across Kent County, including Green Well’s new location in Rockford.
For the first time this year, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids’ deals will extend to lunchtime.
“It’s actually a bit cheaper… a little bit less food too so that you’re not stuffing yourself and then going back to work,” said Herron.
The two-course lunch meal is $14 per person. This year, the three-course dinner is $28 per person at most restaurants; some locations are offering a $28 deal for two people. Participating restaurants will begin revealing their Restaurant Week menus in mid-July.
Those planning to take part in 2017 Restaurant Week Grand Rapids include:
- 7 Monks Taproom
- Amore Trattoria Italiana
- Aryana at the Crown Plaza Hotel
- Atwater Brewery in GR
- Butcher’s Union
- Bistro Bella Vita
- Bobarino’s at The BOB
- Brewery Vivant
- Cascade Roadhouse
- Charley’s Crab
- CitySen Lounge
- Cork Wine and Grille
- Cygnus 27
- Downtown Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
- Divani
- FireRock Grille
- Flat River Grill
- Ganders
- Gilly’s at The BOB
- GP Sports at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
- Grand Rapids Brewing Company
- Grand Woods Lounge
- Gravity Taphouse Grille
- Grove
- Harmony Hall
- HopCat Grand Rapids
- Houlihan’s
- IRON Restaurant
- Indian Masala
- Judson’s at The BOB
- Kitchen 67, A Michigan Bistro
- Licari’s
- Long Road Distillers
- Luna
- Mangiamo Ristorante + Pizza Kitchen
- MAZZO Cucina D’Italia
- New Holland Brewing Company
- Olive’s Restaurant & Bar
- One Bourbon
- One Trick Pony
- Palio Grand Rapids
- Pearl Street Grill
- PHO 616
- Red’s at Thousand Oaks
- Reserve Wine and Food
- River Rock Restaurant
- Rocket Pies
- Rockwell Republic
- Rose’s on Reed’s Lake
- Rush Creek Bistro
- San Chez Bistro
- six.one.six at JW Marriott
- Social Kitchen & Bar
- Sovengard
- SpeakEZ Lounge
- Stella’s Lounge
- Sundance Grill & Bar
- Tavern On The Square
- Terra GR
- The Bull’s Head Tavern
- The Cottage Bar
- The Green Well on Cherry Street
- The Green Well Rockford
- The Local Epicurean
- The Mitten Brewing Company
- Timbers Inn Restaurant & Tavern
- Vander Mill
- Wheelhouse
Herron said more restaurants could sign up before Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, which returns for its eighth year on Aug. 9 to Aug. 20.
