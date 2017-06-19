Lunch, new places added to Restaurant Week Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is returning to Kent County with a new meal option and more than a dozen new places to dine.

Organizers Monday revealed the 68 restaurants already signed up to participate in this year’s event, including nearly 15 newcomers.

“The West Side is really becoming a culinary hot spot here in Grand Rapids so we’re seeing that growth translate over to restaurant week too, with Sovengard, Butcher’s Union, One Bourbon (and) New Holland Knickerbocker over there,” said Kate Herron of Experience Grand Rapids.

Despite the name, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids involves restaurants across Kent County, including Green Well’s new location in Rockford.

For the first time this year, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids’ deals will extend to lunchtime.

“It’s actually a bit cheaper… a little bit less food too so that you’re not stuffing yourself and then going back to work,” said Herron.

The two-course lunch meal is $14 per person. This year, the three-course dinner is $28 per person at most restaurants; some locations are offering a $28 deal for two people. Participating restaurants will begin revealing their Restaurant Week menus in mid-July.

Those planning to take part in 2017 Restaurant Week Grand Rapids include:

Herron said more restaurants could sign up before Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, which returns for its eighth year on Aug. 9 to Aug. 20.

