GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 73-year-old Grand Haven man was not hurt when he crashed his minivan into an auto parts shop on Monday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at 615 S. Beechtree St. in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the driver accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, causing the crash.

Neither he nor anyone in the building were hurt.

Police didn’t immediately have an estimate on the cost of the damage.

