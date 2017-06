THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to an attempted murder in St. Joseph County.

Monday morning, crime scene tape surrounded a home at Constantine and Wolf roads in Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police says Three Rivers Police Department is handling the case. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

