Police report: Car went 111 mph before crashing into bus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A police report obtained by 24 Hour News 8 is revealing new information about a violent crash that involved a car and a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus in late May.

The report includes information from an event data recorder in the Pontiac Grand Prix that slammed into the bus on May 24 in Kalamazoo around 7:20 p.m. in the area of W. Michigan Avenue/South Street at Oakland Drive.

The data recorder shows that the driver, Michael Spencer, was going 108 mph just five seconds before the crash and topped out at 111 mph. In the final second before the crash, he was driving 102 mph, putting the pedal all the way to the floor.

The data also reveals Spencer never touched the brake either right before or during the crash, which was caught on police cruiser dash cam.

The bus driver, who was one of seven people on board the bus at the time of the crash, had to have part of her leg amputated. While four of the six passengers in the bus had minor injuries, there were no fatalities.

Spencer told investigators that he had a mental health episode on the night of the crash, the report shows.

Police have taken blood tests from Spencer to see if he had used any drugs or alcohol before the crash. Those results are not yet available.

Spencer has four previous operating under the influence cases. Currently, he is not facing any charges in the May 24 crash.

