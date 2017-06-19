Sheriff’s dept. works to ID person of interest in Kent Co. arsons

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to two vehicle arsons in Grand Rapids Township.

Grand Rapids Township firefighters and the sheriff’s department were called to the vehicle fires in the area of Plainfield Ave. NE and Rupert St. NE around 6:20 a.m. on June 11.

In addition to fining two unoccupied vehicles on fire, it appeared someone had tried to start several other vehicles on fire, the release said.

The person of interest can be seen in surveillance video posted to Facebook by the sheriff’s department.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6015 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

