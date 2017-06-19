Should village of Spring Lake disincorporate?





SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — The village of Spring Lake may soon be a thing of the past.

There is an effort to disincorporate the village, meaning it would became part of Spring Lake Township. Other Michigan villages have tried and failed to do the same thing.

It’s hard to say what the effects would be if the village disincorporates — mostly because it’s never been done before.

It will take two separate votes for the departure to happen, the first of which will be held August 8. A yes vote would allow the village to collect signatures to get the issue on the ballot in November. That’s when the actual vote on staying or leaving would take place.

“We are eager for people to get out and vote,” village President Joyce Verplank-Hatton said.

Last year, she ran on the platform of disincorporation and wonr.

“We have a most unique and unusual situation where all of the incorporated villages pay double taxes,” Hatton said.

In a strange twist of fate, her nephew, Tony Verplank, volunteered to be the chairman of the disincorporating study group that concluded remaining a village was in the best interest of the residents.

“The biggest reason is local control,” he said.

He said that if the village dissolved, state and local funding that now goes to the village would be redirected to the township. The township or county would then decide whether the funds would go back to the residents of the village or be spent on other township projects.

The second reason the committee opposed disincorporation was that it would result in a loss of village services.

Hatton argued the way those services work is actually one reason to get rid of the village.

“About 20 percent of the population now lives in communities like I am in, which is an association,” Hatton said. “We have none of those. All we get is 24/7 policing,” which she says would better serve the township.

“I would encourage everyone to do whatever they can to understand what they are voting for — not just the status quo or reduction of taxes, but understand or try to understand what this is going to mean to them and their everyday life,” Verplank said.

Informational meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Spring Lake Village Library.

