Spring Lake girl mauled by raccoon continues to recover

Related Coverage Girl mauled by raccoon gets new ear

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — A Spring Lake girl whose face was mauled by a raccoon as a baby has undergone another reconstructive procedure that adds to the more than a dozen she’s already had since the incident.

Charlotte Ponce was 3 months old when a pet raccoon sneaked into her crib and mauled her face, from her nose to her right ear.

Charlotte, who was adopted by her aunt and uncle, underwent surgery in 2012 at the age of 10 to rebuild some of her face and her nose. In 2014, her plastic surgeon, Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate of Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, began the process to replace her right ear.

The Detroit Free Press reports Charlotte, now 14, was back at Beaumont Hospital Thursday to add extra tissue to her ear, cheek, nose and upper lip.

The surgery will be her first as a teenager and her eighth with Chaiyasate, who says Charlotte hopes to get her ears pierced after healing from surgery.

——

Information from:

Detroit Free Press

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

