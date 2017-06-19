Spruce up your home with help from Standale Interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is the perfect time to spruce up your home, but many people don’t know where to start or if their budget can create the space they’re dreaming of.

Whether you’re looking to make renovations to the floors or kitchen space, or simply looking to enhance the windows with color, Standale Interiors is your one-stop-shop.

Jordan had the chance to stop by the Standale Interiors showroom to see the gorgeous ways they can help transform your home into the space you’ve always dreamt of.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Standale Interiors is often asked how much a typical remodel costs. Fortunately with their professional and knowledgeable staff, there is no such thing as a typical remodeling project. No matter what your budget is, they can help create a unique and inviting space that fits your family’s style.

If you’re looking to revamp your windows, Standale Interiors is holding a celebration of Light-savings event. There’s a great deal you can take advantage of on window coverings from now through June 26th. You can see the deal on the screen-just mention you saw it on eightWest. THEY’RE LOCATED ON LAKE MICHIGAN DRIVE IN STANDALE.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

