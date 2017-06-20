2 reach plea deals for carrying loaded gun into W. MI courthouse

Related Coverage 2 arrested trying to bring handgun into courthouse

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Two people arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a the Berrien County Courthouse have reached plea deals.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports 40-year-old Arnelda Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm. In exchange, charges including carrying a concealed weapon are being dropped.

His wife 37-year-old Molly Jackson pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. Other charges including tampering with evidence are being dropped.

Sentencing is July 31.

The Jacksons are from Wyoming. They were passing through security in May when the handgun was spotted by a court X-ray machine. Authorities say Arnelda Jackson grabbed the purse and they ran before being caught.

The incident happened nearly a year after 44-year-old Larry Gordon disarmed and wounded deputy James Atterberry Jr., then fatally shot court officers Joseph Zangaro and Ronald Kienzle at the Berrien County Courthouse on July 11, 2016. Gordon was shot and killed by another bailiff.

