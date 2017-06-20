7 Whitecaps play Midwest League All-Star Game





MIDLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The best of the Midwest League is gathered in Midland Tuesday night for the annual All-Star Game, and the West Michigan Whitecaps were well represented.

Seven Whitecaps were in the Eastern Conference lineup, including a pair of starters: Blaise Salter, Jacob Robson, Josh Lester, Austin Sodders, Gregory Soto, Jason Foley and Danny Woodrow.

==Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for game highlights.==

“It’s just a big time honor with all the great players in this team and I’m looking forward to playing tonight,” Salter, a first baseman, said.

“You don’t really think about making the All-Star team at the start of the season. You just want to perform your best,” Foley, a pitcher, said. “It’s just an honor to be a part of it and be represented with the best competition in the league. It’s been super fun so far.”

Last week, the Whitecaps clinched a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season.

“This whole entire year has been awesome,” Sodders, another pitcher, said. “We have such great chemistry, such great guys. It’s no surprise we have seven of us are here. Everyone’s been playing so well.”

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

