Committee to decide future of Zeeland PD

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city council in Zeeland voted unanimously Monday to form a committee to determine options for providing police services.

The vote established a Police Services Review Committee. That body will decide whether to hire a replacement for retiring Chief William Olney, dissolve the current police department and contract with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office for police services, or create a public services department that would include separate fire and police departments but would be administered by a public safety chief, City Manager Tim Klunder explained.

The committee includes eight members: Klunder, Mayor Kevin Klynstra, Assistant City Manager Lindsay Viviano, Olney, Police Officer Brian Breuker, Councilmembers Schulyer Wilson and Rick Van Dorp, and Scott Heerema, a Gentex employee who does not live in the city.

If the committee decides to maintain the current department, it will then be determined if the Police Services Review Committee will begin the search for the new chief or if a new committee will be formed, Klunder said.

Olney is set to retire July 14, but may continuing serving in a part-time capacity help ease whatever transition takes place.

