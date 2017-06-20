Crews respond to possible hazmat situation in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Spectrum Health building in Grand Rapids has been evacuated after a possible chemical spill.

Hazmat crews are responding after a strange smell was reported at the Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Outpatient Center, located at 330 Barclay Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Spectrum Health officials.

The building has been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Fire crews were seen heading into the building in hazmat gear to investigate the situation. Spectrum Health officials say there are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com or tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at Noon for updates.

