Fostering the futures of our children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Foster for Success program gives out scholarships to young adults leaving the foster care and moving into adulthood. The scholarship provides funds for college that cover the cost of tuition, textbooks, room and board and more. This scholarship has positively impacted many young people’s life.

There are approximately 13,000 children that are in the foster care system, just in the state of Michigan.

Michigan Education Trust is hosting a benefit dinner to raise scholarship funds to continuing changing lives.

The event will be on Thursday June 22nd 2017 at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park from 6pm to 9pm. It includes a dinner, a silent auction, and live entertainment, located in the Grand Room. The doors will open at 6pm.

70% of teens who are in foster care report that they what to go to college, however, less than 10% of these children who graduate from high school attempt to enroll in college and only 1% of them actually graduate college.

Each year a significant number of young adult leave the foster care system, the majority of those people do not have any money for college, basic needs, or even funds for an apartment.

Devin Jones, is an example of how Foster Futures Scholarships are changing lives. Devin was put into foster care at the early age of 13. He endured many obstacles from being legally blind to being separated from his twin brother.

Devin, was fortunate to receive the Foster Futures program scholarship. He becoming a successful young adult and now attends Baker College where he is studying to become an Art Therapist.

With his positive attitude, warm personality, and his ambition to reach his goals it is easy to see how Devin is an inspiration to everyone.

If you would like to help raise funds for children like Devin you can make a donation or purchase tickets to attend the Fostering Futures Scholarship Benefit Dinner on June 22nd.

Find out more information about Michigan Education Trust.

