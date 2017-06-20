Future superintendent, son found dead in Montcalm County





WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of an elementary school principal and his son, who were found in Montcalm County.

Pewamo-Westphalia Superintendent Dr. Garth Cooper said Pewamo Elementary principal George Heckman and his son were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Carson City around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Cooper said when Heckman didn’t show up at a 7 p.m. board meeting, the search for him intensified.

Cooper said he had no idea why Heckman would be in Carson City.

Circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear.

Heckman was supposed to take over as superintendent of Pewamo-Westphalia schools in 10 days, Cooper told 24 Hour News 8. Cooper is leaving the district to lead Allendale Public Schools starting July 1.

In a message posted on school doors, the district said grief counselors will be available throughout the day Tuesday. The district said its driver’s education, basketball camp, cheer practice, and volleyball practice are all canceled.

