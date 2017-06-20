Grand Haven amends parking fee at beach lot

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven City Council approved an amendment to a measure to charge for parking at a popular lot during certain weekends.

City council members voted to allow people with a mailing address of Grand Haven, Spring Lake or Ferrysburg to get permits to park for free at the Grand Haven City Beach lot.

Non-local drivers will now have to pay to park at the lot — located between the Grand Haven State Park and Bil Mar restaurant — on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when weather is nice. Parking at the lot had previously been free.

Before Monday’s amendment, only Grand Haven residents could get a pass at city hall to be exempt from paying the fee.

All proceeds collected this summer will go towards the fund to repair the Grand Haven pier’s catwalk.

