Grand Rapids mom drowns at Grand Traverse Resort

ACME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a Grand Rapids mother of three was found in a pond at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Sunday.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says Brooke Jordan Blake‘s husband discovered her body around 7 a.m.

Authorities say an autopsy found that Blake, 36, drowned. There was no evidence of trauma or foul play. Authorities are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Blake, her husband and their three children had been staying at the resort off the East Arm of the Grand Traverse Bay in Acme Township while visiting family in the area. Their condo was adjacent to the pond, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

