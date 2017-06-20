GRPD looking for missing 91-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help to find a 91-year-old man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Berdan Floyd Peck is described as a 6-foot, 170-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a taupe 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Michigan license plate BVP0865.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says no one has seen or heard from him since around 3 p.m. He was thought to be headed to run errands in the Plainfield and Grand Rapids township areas.

Anyone with information about where Peck may be is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

