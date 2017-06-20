High school students attend weeklong ‘police academy’

Related Coverage Turnout steady for Metro High School Police Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan high school students are spending the first week of summer break training for their future.

About 30 students are taking part in the 22nd annual Metro High School Police Academy.

The students get a short, hands-on introduction to what they would learn at a real police academy, including classes in patrol operations, criminal investigations, community policing and physical training.

The program is backed by the police departments in East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Rockford, Walker and Wyoming, as well as the Grand Valley Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Rockford Post, Kent County Sheriff’s office and Grand Rapids Community College Department of Public Safety.

