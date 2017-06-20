Man charged in connection to GR heroin death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say left a woman alone after she took a fatal dose of heroin in Grand Rapids is headed to trial.

Todd Stearns is charged with concealing the death of an individual, a five-year felony; possession of heroin, a four-year felony; and being a habitual offender. On Tuesday, he waived a preliminary hearing, sending the case on to circuit court for trial. No further court dates have yet been set.

The charges come after the death of 19-year-old Jessica Bailey. Authorities say Stearns was there when Bailey overdosed on heroin and knew that she died, but didn’t report it.

Her body was found on May 22 by fishermen behind Lake Forest Apartments near Soft Water Lake on the city’s north side.

After a two-hour search the next day, Stearns was found in Bailey’s car and arrested.

Stearns also faces a parole violation. Prior to being paroled, he was serving 10 to 25 years in prison for a armed robbery and kidnapping conviction out of Washtenaw County in 2005. He was released from custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections in January 2016.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

