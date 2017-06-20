Memorial services for fire chief killed on duty start Tuesday

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Comstock Township offices will close at noon Tuesday so staff can pay their respects to late fire chief Ed Switalski.

Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Wednesday night as he prepared to leave the scene of a reported crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 81. It’s unclear if the driver, a Battle Creek area man, has been charged in connection to the incident.

After serving more 30 years at Pleasantview Fire District in Illinois, Switalski moved to West Michigan in 2013 to be closer to his daughters, who were attending Western Michigan University.

He was sworn in on July 1, 2013, replacing then-fire chief Walter Culver, who had been with the department for more than 40 years.

Township offices will be closed Tuesday afternoon and all day Wednesday during Switalski’s visitation and funeral services.

>>Online: Chief Edward Switalski Memorial Fund

The public visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, located at 3926 S. 9th Street in Oshtemo Township.

The procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Langeland Funeral to Wings Event Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to the Wings Event Center and the funeral services will start around noon.

Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the township.

