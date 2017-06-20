Muskegon Heights names new superintendent

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights Pubic School Academy System has found a new superintendent.

Current Assistant Superintendent Rane Garcia will be the new Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System superintendent starting on July 1. She has been assistant superintendent since July 1, 2016.

The announcement comes as current Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross is leaving the district to become superintendent for Okemos Public Schools, east of Lansing. Her last day is June 30.

Zachery-Ross has been superintendent in Muskegon Heights for about five years since a financial emergency was declared there and the district was transitioned to a charter academy. The financial emergency was labeled resolved in 2016.

