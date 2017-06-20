Suspects sought for alleged abduction attempt of 6 women

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor officers are looking for a group of armed men who allegedly tried to force six women into their vehicles.

Officers got the call around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The women said they were walking along Ogden Avenue in Benton Harbor when a black Chevrolet Impala and a silver pickup truck pulled up. The women said several armed men got out and tried to force them into the vehicles, but they were able to escape.

The alleged victims said the Impala had an out-of-state license plate, possibly Indiana, with the last 4 characters of “OG43.”

Anyone with information leading to the suspects and their vehicles is encouraged to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s tip line at 269,927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

