‘Suspicious’ fire destroys playground near Battle Creek





SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a playground near Battle Creek.

It happened Monday night at B. Carol Hinton Park on North 27th Street near Frisbie Boulevard in Springfield. When emergency crews arrived, the playground was already engulfed in flames.

Deputies were called in around 11:10 p.m. to help firefighters with the situation.

Calhoun County detectives are working with the Michigan State Police fire marshal to figure out what sparked the fire.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

