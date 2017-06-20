Ticket website throws shade at MI; CEO heads to UP to apologize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders took to social media after an online ticket marketplace forgot to add the Upper Peninsula to the map of the United States.

Kyla Mae Vasseau sent New York-based TickPick a message on Facebook to bring the mistake to the company’s attention.

TickPick responded with “Kyla – We got the important part of Michigan, isn’t that good enough?”

Another response to Facebook user Michaela Skewis: “We’re sure the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is a lovely place to live, and I assure you we didn’t intentionally leave it off the map. But seriously, it’s just a bunch of forests…”

TickPick co-CEO and co-founder Brett Goldberg later issued the following apology:

“My name is Brett Goldberg and I am the Co-CEO and Co-Founder of TickPick. To say one of our customer support team members handled the initial outreach improperly would be an understatement. I’d like to apologize to the first person who reached out to us and was seriously just trying to help us. Now I am sincerely sorry to everyone else who was offended by this. When I was just showed the comments that one of our representative wrote I was shocked and appalled as well. Yes this person thought they were being funny: they were not.”

The map has been updated, and TickPick is now offering 10 percent off purchases until July 4 — just use the code “YOOPERS” at checkout.

Goldberg is heading to Marquette Tuesday to meet with local residents at Blackrock Brewery at 7 p.m., and covering drink tabs to express the company’s “appreciation for the people of the U.P.”

The co-CEO says people can provide feedback by contacting him directly at brett@tickpick.com or support@tickpick.com.

